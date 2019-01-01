KMC FC coach Mayanja on why they lost to Azam FC

The Ugandan tactician claims they had little time to prepare for the league after taking part in two other competitions

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) head coach Jackson Mayanja has blamed their participation in the Cecafa Kagame Cup and Caf Confederation Cup for a poor start to the season.

The Kinondoni-based side took part in the July Cecafa finals in Rwanda before almost immediately facing AS Kigali of Rwanda in the Confederation Cup preliminary round.

KMC were bundled out of the Caf competition after a 2-1 home defeat at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam after an initial goalless draw in Kigali.

The Caf exit was followed with a 1-0 defeat to Azam FC in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) opening match staged on August 26.

“We competed in the Cecafa tournament and in the Caf Confederation Cup and we had a few days to prepare before the league started and this is why we are under so much pressure,” Mayanja told Daily News.

The Ugandan tactician also rued the fact he will miss other key players who have been called up to the national team for the upcoming Cecafa U20 competition in .

The tournament will be held in Kampala between September 14 and 28.

“Some players have also been included in the U20 team and my worry is their probable month-long stay in the camp while the league will be going on,” Mayanja continued.

“For sure this will have adverse effects on us.”

As KMC struggled in their opening match for the mainland league, Lipuli FC, Simba SC, Azam, Kagera Sugar, Namungo FC, Mwadui FC, Ruvu Shooting and Police won their respective matches.