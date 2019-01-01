Klopp: Liverpool don't work on defending how people expect

The Reds boss has revealed some unconvential methods when working on his side's defence

boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed the way he sets up his team to defend may surprise people.

The Reds, without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson s since the opening day, are yet to keep a clean sheet this season following an imperious campaign at the back last year.

Conceding late on in Saturday's 3-1 victory at home to , Klopp has been drilling his players but, rather than solely focusing on his backline, the entire team is involved.

“People spoke about our defending," he said. "We work on our defending but not in the way people probably expected,”

“It’s not about the last line; it’s a common thing, defending in the Premier League doesn’t work if you talk to [each individual player] and tell him, ‘We have to do this and that differently.’

“We worked really hard now on that, like we always do but this week we had the time to do it. From a defending point of view, it was for sure the best game, against an incredible threat from Arsenal .”

Defending and working as a unit, Klopp insists that when his team lets a goal in, it is not always down to the defence, as happened against the Gunners when a ball was played in from midfield.

“We really defended really well, I’m really happy," he insisted.

“The goal happened when everybody was in the box, that’s nothing to do with defending.”

After another busy season and hectic summer schedule, Klopp has had to deal with injuries in his squad and players arriving back with different levels of fitness.

However, he has been pleased with the progress his team has made, as he has worked hard on regaining the form which saw Liverpool keep 20 Premier League clean sheets last season.

“As a team you can lose it, defending as a unit and stuff like that. You have a break, and you come back and you have to start again,” he said.

“You can lose what you had before…as a team, and you have to work on it as a team, as a unit. But against Arsenal it was really good, really aggressive, and that showed we have been able to work on it.”

Liverpool, who are top of the table with three wins from three, are next in action when they travel to on Saturday evening.