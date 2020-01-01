'Too much hype on Liston Colaco' - Manuel Marquez slams Hyderabad's attitude against Kerala Blasters

The Spanish manager was unhappy with the attitude of his players in the first half against Kerala Blasters...

Hyderabad suffered their second defeat on the trot as they went down 0-2 against in an (ISL) clash on Sunday.

Coach Manuel Marquez Roca stated after the match that his players lacked the attitude to win the tie against Kerala Blasters.

"We lost because they played with more attitude. It is one of those days when a coach is very angry because if the attitude fails it becomes impossible to win a game. In the first minute, they showed a better attitude. We also had our chances to score but only for their attitude, they deserved to win.

"Both teams had one week to recover but the same players are playing too many games and we were tired especially in the second half and we did not have clarity in front of the goal. Just before conceding the second goal, Fran (Sandaza) could have equalised but Albino (Gomes) made a good save," said the Spanish coach.

The Hyderabad manager also suggested that he is disappointed with the result as his side had enough opportunities to score but he was unhappy to see the attitude of his players in the first half of the match.

"We had clear chances. I don't know what happened in the first half when Aridane (Santana) didn't score the equaliser, his shooting was not good. Or just before the second goal of Kerala, Fran Sandaza got a clear chance. But these kinds of things happen in football. I am not disappointed that Kerala had the same number of chances as we had. I am disappointed with the attitude of the players in the first 25 to 30 minutes," said Roca.

The former Las Palmas manager also urged everyone to stop hyping up Hyderabad's young star Liston Colaco.

"I think people are speaking too much about Liston (Colaco). This is the first season wherein he is playing regularly and I think he needs to be calm and he doesn't need people speaking about him that he deserves to be in the national team. Liston will be a very good player but he has to improve a lot of things and he knows that. But maybe if people don't speak too much about him, it will be better for Liston." said the Hyderabad boss.

Roca also hinted that the club is looking to sign a seventh foreigner in the January transfer window also gave an update on striker Joel Chianese's fitness.

"If we sign another foreigner it will be because we have only six foreigners. Joel (Chianese) is close to playing, not yet but very soon. Let us see if we can sign another player."