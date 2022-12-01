Kenya's Top Fan Quiz kicks off to win a Jack Daniel's VIP Watchalong Experience

GOAL & Jack Daniel's launch the Kenyan Top Fan Quiz to determine the winner of the VIP Watchalong Experience

As the greatest football tournament on earth kicked off, we asked for the greatest football fans in Kenya to enter our Kenya's Top Fan Quiz to win the ultimate prize of a VIP Watchalong Experience brought to you by Jack Daniel's.



Thousands of entries later we've narrowed it down to four semi-finalists who will now go head-to-head in a quickfire football-related quiz format where the ultimate winner will walk away with the main prize and, of course, the title of Kenya's Top Fan.



You can catch the Kenya Top Fan Quiz on Facebook over the coming days. Good luck to our competitors as they go head-to-head for the ultimate prize of bringing three friends to one of Kenya's hottest venues to watch the World Cup Final in VIP luxury!



You may have missed out on Kenya's Top Fan Quiz for the main prize, but if you want to test your knowledge and see how you would have got on, here's an example of the quiz. See how many questions you get right in 45 seconds. Start timing now!



1. Which country hosted the 2006 World Cup?

2. Name the Barcelona forward who plays for Poland?

3. Which country hosted the 1998 World Cup?

4. Which African team is in Group F in Qatar 2022?

5. Who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup?

6. How many Lions are on the England badge?

7. Who won the first-ever World Cup in 1930?



Scroll down for the answers to see how you did...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Germany

2. Robert Lewandowski

3. France

4. Morocco

5. James Rodriguez

6. Three Lions

7. Uruguay



Full Terms and Conditions



