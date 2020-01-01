‘I don’t have any fears’ – Kenya coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee scoffs at calls to sack him

The Harambee Stars tactician says he is not concerned with calls by fans to have him fired after losing an Afcon qualifying match

coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has scoffed at those calling for his sacking after the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Comoros in an qualifier on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars went into the match played in Moroni seeking their first win in the qualification campaign as they had drawn their last three matches, against , Togo, and Comoros.

However, they could not manage to secure a win as Comoros scored goals through Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz to hand the Kenyan side a defeat, with Cliff Nyakeya scoring the Kenyan goal.

And despite a section of Kenyans fans calling for his sacking, ‘Ghost’, who took of the mantle of handling the team from Francis Kimanzi on a three-year contract, has said he is not bothered with the calls but is focused on ending Kenya’s poor run of winning away matches.

“I don’t have any fears and I don’t know what the people are talking about when I look at things, I only came back to the national team a few weeks ago and we have played two matches, where I managed to pick one point and lost one, not a bad record,” ‘Ghost’ told Goal on Monday.

“And if you look at our away record as Kenya we have always have tough times winning away from home and it is something we are working hard to make sure we rectify the same and get it right, and start winning away matches.

“If you check the records, the last time Kenya won away in a competitive match is 2002 and it is something that is troubling Kenya for a while now but we are working very hard to make sure we improve on that.”

Earlier on Monday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa claimed he will not sack ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

“Why should we [sack ‘Ghost’? It is normal for coaches to lose matches and ‘Ghost’ is not the first one, we are not ready to make changes now because our target is to have consistency with the team,” Mwendwa told Goal.

On Kenya’s chances to qualify for a second successive Afcon, Mwendwa said: “We have to work hard but it is harder now for us to qualify for the Afcon. We must keep working hard, 2016 was just like this one, but actually, I can say this looks even better.

“Our target is to continue working hard, we have the World Cup and another Afcon event coming up after this so we must make sure we build a strong team for the coming events.”

Kenya will have to wait until next year to host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.