Kenya 2-1 Tanzania: Hassan, Kapaito down Taifa Stars as Harambee Stars win again

The Cecafa nations will face off again on March 18 as they intensify preparations ahead of decisive Afcon qualifiers

Kenya managed to pick up a 2-1 win over Tanzania in a friendly tie played at Nyayo Stadium on Monday.

Erick Kapaito and Abdalla Hassan scored to ensure the Harambee Stars registered a second consecutive win after beating South Sudan 1-0 in the initial friendly. Ayub Lyanga scored the only goal for the Taifa Stars, who have engaged in their first test game ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After he was denied by the post in the 16th minute, Kapaito, who is leading the FKF Premier League top scorers' chart with 14 goals, found the back of the net in the 20th minute; his first for the senior national side. The Kariobangi Sharks striker connected with a cross from Lawrence Juma from the right wing and headed past Juma Kaseja for the opener.

Kenya would have doubled the lead in the 23rd minute had Kevin Kimani's free-kick from outside the penalty area not hit the woodwork. Kaseja, who was preferred to Metacha Mnata of Yanga SC, was well-beaten in the process but Tanzania had to thank the woodwork for saving them from conceding a second goal in quick succession.

In the 29th minute, Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee made a change when he introduced Danson Chetambe, who shone against South Sudan and provided an assist, in place of Michael Mutinda, who was far from being fit after suffering a knock during one of the training sessions.

Kenneth Muguna thought he had added the second for the Harambee Stars when his effort was ruled out by a raised offside flag. The Gor Mahia captain swiftly moved to meet Kimani's cross in the 34th minute but his goal and celebration were cut short by the assistant referee's flag.

Lyanga equalised for the Taifa Stars in the 39th minute when he collected a rebound and headed past James Saruni in Kenya's goal. The Azam forward received a good cross from Feisal Salum but his first effort hit the post, only for him to react and fire past an isolated Saruni to cancel Kapaito's debut goal.

As the second half began, James Mazembe was withdrawn and was replaced by Bandari forward Hassan. Tanzania's Kim Poulsen brought on Metacha Mnata and Dickson Job to replace Kaseja and Kelvin Yondani, respectively.

Hassan added Kenya's second in the 58th minute when he found the bottom corner from the left wing - Juma robbed the ball when confusion ensued between Bakari Mwamnyeto and Job in their own half, laid the ball for Hassan, whose shot was too powerful for Yanga's custodian to stop it.

Tanzania did not sit back after going down and launched a number of attacks that were equally dealt with by the Kenyan side. The three minutes that were added were not enough for Poulsen's men to find an equaliser either.

Kenya XI: James Saruni, Harun Mwale, Johnstone Omurwa, Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Michael Mutinda, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Eric Kapaito.

Subs: Joseph Okoth, Nahashon Alembi, David Owino, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, Oliver Maloba, Abdalla Hassan, Reagan Otieno, John Macharia, Musa Masika, Henry Meja, Elvis Rupia.

Tanzania XI: Juma Kaseja, Israel Mwenda, Nickson Kibabage, Kelvin Yondani, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Himid Mao, Himid Mao, Iddi Selemani, Feisal Salum, Farid Mussa, Salum Aboubakar, Ayub Lyanga.

Subs: Metacha Mnata, Yassin Mustapha, Laurent Alfred, Dickson Job, Kelvin John, Abdoul Hamisi, Deus Kaseke.