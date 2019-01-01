Kent completes £6.5m transfer from Liverpool to Rangers

The 22-year-old returns to Ibrox after a productive loan spell under Reds legend Steven Gerrard

have confirmed the sale of winger Ryan Kent to in a deal which could fetch the Reds as much as £7.5million.

The 22-year-old will return to Ibrox, this time on a permanent basis having enjoyed a productive loan spell under Steven Gerrard last season.

Kent made 43 appearances and won the Scottish Young Player of the Year award, and has been desperate to make a return to Glasgow this summer.

Liverpool will receive an initial fee of £6.5m, with a further £1m due in performance-related add-ons. Included in the deal is a 20 per cent sell-on clause, which Liverpool insisted upon.

It had looked as though Kent would be forced to stay on Merseyside until at least January, with the Reds unwilling to sanction a loan move for the wideman, which would have been the sixth of his career.