Juve reach agreement to sign Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35m

The Italy international, who has also been strongly linked with Arsenal, is set to embark on the next stage of his career at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35 million (£30m/$41m), Goal can confirm.

Juve have been chasing Locatelli's for many months, having seen him enjoy a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Sassuolo to help the club secure an eighth-place finish in Serie A.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, but Goal understands his preferred next destination has always been the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri have now finally managed to strike a deal with Sassuolo.

More to follow.