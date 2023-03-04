It's still the big one! Jurgen Klopp adamant Liverpool vs Man Utd is still a clash of titans despite Reds' struggles

Jurgen Klopp believes the clash between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will always be a 'big game', despite the Reds' current poor form.

Liverpool vs Manchester United a 'special' game

One of the biggest matches in England

The two sides meet on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss believes that no-one can downplay the rivalry between the Reds and Manchester United and it will continue to remain a blockbuster fixture in English football even if either side is in poor form - as Liverpool find themselves at the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Klopp said: "We can cut it into pieces. Three points, that is pretty much the only normal stuff like in other games, three points, but the moment when Liverpool versus Manchester United is not a special game anymore then something went really wrong.

"I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least, and then it is like, Liverpool v United I want to see it. It has to be like that otherwise football would have absolutely no right to exist anymore. Again? Really? And how are they are doing? People want to know and need to know what both clubs are doing. That is why I have no problem with them, particularly. It is a big game and it always was in my life a big game - since I was allowed to watch it on television it always was. Thank God it is still one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United are currently third in the league, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently sixth and are in the race for a Champions League slot.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side next take on Manchester United on Sunday in a Premier League clash at Anfield