Is Joshua Kimmich the answer to Liverpool's midfield woes? Bayern Munich now willing to sell for right price

Joshua Kimmich's 'unsellable' status at Bayern Munich appears to have changed, with Premier League clubs potentially put on red alert.

Kimmich could finally leave

Bayern no longer view him as 'unsellable'

Liverpool may be ideal suitors

WHAT HAPPENED? According to German media outlet Kicker, Bayern have decided that versatile stalwart Kimmich may now be sold if the price is right, with two years remaining on his deal at the Bavarian club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimmich is the club's third captain, behind Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, and was previously regarded as unsellable. But that seems to have changed and a whole host of clubs in the Premier League could now be looking into a possible move for the 28-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool may be the most suitable destination for Kimmich if Bayern do decide to sell this summer. Jurgen Klopp is currently in the process of overhauling his midfield, having signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to fill the more attacking spots. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look set to depart Anfield and Klopp is said to be targeting a No.6.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Football365

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KIMMICH? The most likely outcome is that the long-serving utility man will stay at Bayern, at least for another season, but his future beyond that is by no means certain following this news.