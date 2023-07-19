Jordan Henderson is set to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool.

Al-Ettifaq closing in on £12m deal

Henderson left out of Liverpool friendly

Fabinho also close to leaving Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson is closing in on a move to Gerrard's side, who have agreed a £12 million (€13m/$15m) deal with Liverpool for the 33-year-old, according to The Athletic. Henderson was left out of Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international is set to earn a reported figure of around £700,000-per-week to sign with Al-Ettifaq, and is just the latest player to leave England for the Middle East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Henderson's Anfield team-mate Fabinho is also in discussions over a move to the Gulf state, with Al-Ittihad nearing a £40m (€46m/$51m) deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Nothing is official yet, but it seems the midfielder is set for a new adventure in Saudi Arabia. It's a move that could call his England future into question.