- Al-Ettifaq closing in on £12m deal
- Henderson left out of Liverpool friendly
- Fabinho also close to leaving Anfield
WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson is closing in on a move to Gerrard's side, who have agreed a £12 million (€13m/$15m) deal with Liverpool for the 33-year-old, according to The Athletic. Henderson was left out of Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher on Wednesday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international is set to earn a reported figure of around £700,000-per-week to sign with Al-Ettifaq, and is just the latest player to leave England for the Middle East.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Henderson's Anfield team-mate Fabinho is also in discussions over a move to the Gulf state, with Al-Ittihad nearing a £40m (€46m/$51m) deal.
WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Nothing is official yet, but it seems the midfielder is set for a new adventure in Saudi Arabia. It's a move that could call his England future into question.