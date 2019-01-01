John Mwita accuses Singida United of faking his move from FC Talanta

The Kenyan player claims he did not sign for the Tanzanian outfit and everything was done without his consent

Former FC Talanta midfielder John Mwita has accused 's Singida United of halting and denting his football reputation.



The midfielder reportedly joined the Tanzania outfit in June after negotiating a deal behind Talanta’s back, and went on to sign a three-year deal with the former.

The National Super League side (NSL) reported Singida to Fifa after allegedly tapping up the player, and as a result, the world football governing body took action.



Fifa denied the player the International Certificate Transfer (ITC) and blocked the move, and Talanta terminated his contract.

Article continues below

Mwita has now blamed Singida for his woes, alleging he knew nothing about signing for the team.



“I did not sign or negotiate with [Singida] and I was surprised with their revelation I had joined them," the midfielder is quoted by The Star.

“I am annoyed with them for their unprofessional conduct which will see me struggle for months without a club.

“My reputation was soiled and life will be difficult now since I will be jobless for months. Football was my full-time job and it’s unfortunate I lost it.”



Mwita insists he is a Kenyan and reports linking him with Tanzanian citizenship are baseless.



“I am a Kenyan and I have legit documents. I was born in Sirare and have grown up in Mombasa. Any information given by Singida was done without my consent and I believe was in bad faith,” he concluded.



The player is keen on making a return to top-flight action in the next transfer window.