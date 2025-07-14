'They don't know how to lose' - Joao Pedro blasts PSG after clashing with Luis Enrique in mass brawl following Chelsea's Club World Cup final triumph as potential punishment for Spanish tactician emerges

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro blasted Paris Saint-Germain after his clash with Luis Enrique, claiming the French heavyweights “don’t know how to lose”.

As Enzo Maresca’s side started their celebrations following a stunning 3-0 victory over the 2025 Champions League winners, ugly scenes broke out on the field. PSG boss Luis Enrique found himself at the centre of those.

The Spaniard raised his hands to Brazilian forward Pedro, grabbing at the South American’s neck before seeing the Chelsea new boy tumble to the turf. Luis Enrique has claimed that he was trying to diffuse the situation, with players and backroom staff members from both teams becoming caught up in a mass brawl.

Pedro gave his take on events to SporTV afterwards, saying: “I went to protect Andrey (Santos). I saw the players surrounding him. Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect a friend. A lot of people were coming, and in that mess, I ended up getting pushed. It's part of the game. They don't know how to lose, I think. It's part of the game. Now it's time to celebrate.”

Pedro went on to say, after finding the target for Chelsea alongside a brace from Cole Palmer: “I don’t need to talk about them. Everyone wants to win the game and, in the end, I think they lost their heads. But this is football. This has happened. Now we need to enjoy it because we won the tournament, that’s it. I don’t want to talk too much about them because you know how it works. Football is this.”

Enrique is now waiting to discover whether he will face sanction from FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee. Red cards picked up at the Club World Cup - such as the one collected by Joao Neves against Chelsea - will not carry over to another competition. Mundo Deportivo reports that PSG’s boss faces the threat of a three-match suspension as a result of his actions, which will be acted upon if included in the FIFA match coordinator’s report.