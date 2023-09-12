Jadon Sancho U-turns! Man Utd star deletes 'scapegoat' social media post in potential climbdown over dispute with Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho has deleted a social media post hitting back at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag following criticism of his performances in training.

Ten Hag criticised Sancho publicly

Forward responded on social media

Has now deleted 'scapegoat post'

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was not included in the United squad for their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last Sunday and Ten Hag explained that Sancho's poor performance in recent training sessions was the reason why he had been dropped. The England international immediately fired back with a post on X, accusing his manager of making him a 'scapegoat' for the team's bad start to the season. Sancho pinned the post to the top of his profile and left it up there for more than a week, creating a rift between himself and the manager. However, on Tuesday evening, he deleted the post, in a possible sign that he is attempting to put the dispute behind him and earn his place back in the first team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has been criticised for his handling of the situation by several onlookers, who believe he should have kept his displeasure at Sancho's conduct in house. The player was linked with a dramatic deadline-day move to the Saudi Pro League, but ended up remaining at Old Trafford amid reports United demanded that any loan deal included a compulsory purchase at the end of the season.

Sancho was seen at United's training ground on Monday, reportedly to hold talks with Ten Hag. United refused to confirm whether Sancho had trained with United this week when contacted by GOAL. However, the winger could get a chance to redeem himself now that Antony has been given a leave of absence while he deals with serious allegations of assault - which the Brazilian denies - freeing up a place on the right wing.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag is expected to address the situation in his press conference on Friday and if the manager and player can iron out their differences, Sancho could return to playing against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.