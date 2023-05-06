Jack Grealish names Kevin De Bruyne as Man City's most laid-back in training, Rodri as worst dressed & Erling Haaland longest in the shower

Jack Grealish revealed secrets of his teammates from Manchester City which included Kevin De Buryne, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Grealish reveals Man City secrets

Haaland loves to take long showers

Kevin De Bruyne laid-back in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international claimed that Kevin De Bruyne is laid-back in training sessions while star forward Erling Haaland takes very long showers. He had earlier revealed that unlike him who loves to go out and have fun after matches, Haaland remains focused on his recovery.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail about De Bruyne's training regime, Grealish said, "Kev. But he's just like, you know, because of how good he is on a match day. He's just chilled in training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He also claimed that Spanish midfielder Rodri is the worst-dressed player in the team while complimenting Kyle Walker as the best-dressed Manchester City star. Grealish considers himself the worst dancer, while John Stones, according to him, is the best dancer in the dressing room.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they face Leeds United in a crucial Premier League clash.