Italy's new head coach! Luciano Spalletti set to replace Roberto Mancini and return to management after Napoli exit

Luciano Spalletti is set to be appointed as Italy's new head coach, GOAL understands.

Spalletti set to take helm

Left Napoli for 'sabbattical'

Tough qualifiers await

WHAT HAPPENED? The 63-year-old looks set to replace Roberto Mancini, who stepped down last week. Spalletti left Napoli on sabbatical after guiding the club to a sensational first Scudetto in 33 years. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is expected to give the move his blessing, thus removing Spalletti's remaining contractual tie to the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mancini resigned after a five-year spell in charge of the Azzurri, during which he led the team to the Euro 2020 title before stunningly failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. A stumbling start to Italy's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign eventually led the 58-year-old to leave his post voluntarily.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LUCIANO SPALLETTI? The Italian federation are confident of announcing their new coach later this week, taking Spalletti out of a relaxing sabbatical and pitching him straight into a pair of crunch Euro 2024 qualifiers with bogey side North Macedonia on September 9 and Ukraine on September 12.