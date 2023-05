Luciano Spalletti has asked to leave Napoli for a sabbatical year, reveals club president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will leave the club to take a year-long sabbatical, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed.

Spalletti guided Napoli to Serie A title

Has asked for a year off

Napoli will grant coach's request

WHAT HAPPENED? The coach still has a year left on his contract with Napoli, but has asked to be allowed to leave at the end of the season. De Laurentiis says Spalletti's wish will be granted after he guided the club to the Serie A title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Spalletti told me that a cycle has come to an end and he asked me to leave because he wants a sabbatical year. I will respect his choice despite the contract," De Laurentiis said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spalletti's future at Napoli has been the subject of speculation for weeks. Reports that he would be leaving the club this summer emerged shortly after he delivered their first league title in 33 years.

Spalletti took over as Napoli coach in July 2021 and guided them to a third place finish in his first season before their incredible success this term.

WHAT NEXT? Spalletti will finish off the season with Napoli with a game against Sampdoria next week before beginning his year off, while De Laurentiis will start scouting around for his replacement.