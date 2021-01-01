'We have ourselves to blame' - Ishfaq Ahmed expected Kerala Blasters to defeat Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters were close to securing three points but ended the game with only one...

assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed expressed his frustration at the dropped points against Jamshedpur after what was a game full of chances for the Yellow Army on Wednesday.

Vicuna's team had plenty of chances to score but failed to find the target and in the end, were forced to settle for a goalless draw.

After the game, Ishfaq, who was on the touchline in place of the suspended Vicuna, said, "We created enough chances, we don't have to blame anyone. Sometimes it is about luck. But sometimes we need to blame ourselves.

"We should have taken our chances. They were not those difficult chances. We should have got all three points.

"On the touchline, it's frustrating when the team does really well, creates chances but does not score. You can't do much and can only keep encouraging. Not blaming them, these are the players who will make us winners."

Ahmed also shrugged off doubts regarding Sahal Abdul Samaf's performance in the game. The midfielder has been played in a wide role this season and has not been consistent.

"He is making regular moves. Our head coach and I am very happy. He is tracking, going back in defence. Goalkeeper missed the ball and he headed the ball out. This is something you might have not seen from Sahal and we are really happy with it."

Ishfaq agreed that the team missed the services of Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh who had to sit out due to suspensions/

"If they are good players we will definitely miss them.

"We have been working on the training ground not to give away easy goals. We have been doing well in defence recently. Today I don't remember them getting any clear cut chances," he concluded.

