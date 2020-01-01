ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic

The experienced center-back will be the first Bosnian to ply his trade in the Indian Super League...

have announced the signing of Enes Sipovic as their head coach for the (ISL) 2020-21 season.

The former and Herzegovina U-21 international has joined the two-time champions on a free transfer from Qatari outfit Umm Salal SC to become Chennaiyin's third foreign signing after Rafael Crivellaro and Eli Sabia were retained from last season.

Sipovic, 30, is excited at the prospect of playing in to add to his experience of playing in Asia with ’s Ohod Club.

"I was instinctive that will be my next destination. I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful. I am already very excited for the new season. It will be a great experience, I am sure," he voiced after putting pen to paper.

Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo has also expressed his delight on the addition after the signings of Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai in the backline.

"Enes has all the qualities to succeed at CFC and in the ISL. He is an imposing presence in the air with his height and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. I am sure he will strike a great partnership with Eli Sabia in defence and will be the perfect addition to our squad in terms of guiding our Indian defenders as well. He has experience of playing in Asia, specifically in more extreme conditions like in Saudi Arabia and , which I am certain will hold him in good stead in India," said the Romanian gaffer.

The 6'6" tall center back spent his youth career with Zeljeznicar, the side who are known to produce the likes of Edin Dzeko, before spending six years at Otelul Galati in Romania where he won the 2010-11 Romanian top-division championship title.

Sipovic has also played against former Chennaiyin skipper Lucian Goian during his time in the Romanian Liga 1. Besides, he has traveled to (Westerlo) and (Ittihad Tanger & RS Berkane).