ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters sign Nelo Vingada as head coach

The former NorthEast United manager has joined the Kochi-based side...

Kerala Blasters have roped in Nelo Vingada as head coach in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Nicknamed 'The Professor', the Portuguese has prior experience in the ISL as the coach of NorthEast United in 2016-17 before leaving to lead the Malaysian natioanl team instead of extending his contract.

Aged 65, the Serpa-born Portuguese has a repertoire of impressive work established in countries and with teams such as Portugal (senior team as well as U20), Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, FC Seoul, Persepolis et. al. and as assistant coach to teams such as Iran and Benfica.

The Men in Yellow had decided to part ways with David James after the 6-1 humiliation in Mumbai that saw the Blasters on a winless run for 11 matches after winning their opening game against ATK.

Under James, Kerala have managed to gather a mere nine points from 12 games where they drew six, lost five and were victorious just once.