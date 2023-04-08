Is Kevin De Bruyne the greatest Premier League playmaker of all-time?

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne recorded his 100th Premier League assist on Saturday - and did so in record time.

De Bruyne is now the fifth player to ever reach 100 assists in the Premier League era, joining Ryan Giggs (162), Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103) and Frank Lampard (102). He is the fastest to the milestone by a distance of 56 matches (Fabregas is second-best, taking 293 games compared to De Bruyne's 237).

Furthermore, De Bruyne has led Manchester City's playmaking duties amid a stretch of four Premier League titles in the last six years. His contributions lead to wins.

