Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19 as AC Milan striker heads into quarantine

The enigmatic Swedish frontman is the only member of the playing and coaching staff at San Siro to have posted a positive test

have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be taking in a period of quarantine.

The 38-year-old must self-isolate after seeing it revealed that he is a carrier of the coronavirus.

An enforced break means that Ibrahimovic will play no part in Milan’s upcoming fixtures.

A statement from the club on their official website read: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt.

“The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.

“All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a productive opening to the 2020-21 campaign for Milan.

He has taken in two appearances so far, with three goals recorded across those outings.

His goal account for the season was opened in a qualifier against Shamrock Rovers, before then bagging a brace in Serie A against .

The self-proclaimed ‘Benjamin Button’ of modern day football had been looking to kick on from that point, having agreed to extend his second spell with the Rossoneri.

He said after finding the target against Bologna: "I'm fine, I'm working, this is the second official match.

“We won, I could have scored more goals. If I was 20, I would have scored another two. I'm like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I die young.”

Ibrahimovic added on Milan as a collective: "We are not yet at 100 per cent, we still made some mistakes that we usually wouldn’t.

“Today it was important to win the first game and start well. Our goal is to do better than last year.

“The young players are doing well; they work, they listen, they have discipline, they know that you have to suffer, work and be focused every day.

"This year we have to think one game at a time and do well, play confidently and play every game like a final. The goal is to stay high in the table.

“I like to have responsibility. The biggest pressure comes from myself. I don't want anyone to talk about my age, I want everyone to be judged on the same level - I don't want any favours because I'm 38.”