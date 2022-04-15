'I'm happy at Juventus' - Morata offers future hint

Alvaro Morata says he is happy at Juventus but admits “everyone plays for their future” at the club with his loan spell at the club due to expire next month.

Morata joined the Serie A side on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2020 with the deal extended for another season last summer.

The Bianconeri have yet to take up the option to make the move permanent, with reports suggesting they are looking to lower the fee previously agreed with Atletico.

What was said?

Speaking about life in Turin, Morata told DAZN: “Everyone plays for his future at Juventus, in games and during training sessions.

“There is a long queue to come here and it’s normal to be judged in every game. I am giving my all to win for my teammates and the fans.

“I am happy to be here. My sons ask me to sing the club’s anthem every morning, I am happy, but I’d be happier with a trophy.”

Morata has scored 11 goals in all competitions but the season has been a frustrating one so far, with Juve nine points behind leaders Milan with six games remaining as they seek a 10th straight title.

They do, however, have a Coppa Italia semi-final with Fiorentina next week to ensure they don't end the campaign empty handed.

The former Chelsea striker has also had to deal with increased competition in the form of Dusan Vlahovic, who joined from Fiorentina in January.

That could put his long-term future in doubt, with Barcelona reportedly close to agreeing a deal during the winter window, while Arsenal have also been linked with the forward.

Morata admits penalty regret

Morata also praised former team-mate Carlos Tevez for “making him become a footballer.”

The Spaniard met up with the former Juventus and Manchester City forward at a recent Serie A game where they reflected on their time together in Turin, including their 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.

Morata admitted he is still frustrated that Juve were not awarded a penalty for a foul on Paul Pogba just minutes after he had levelled the match at 1-1, with Barca going on to score two late goals in a 3-1 win.

“In a way, he [Tevez] made me become a footballer,” said Morata. “I was only 21, and I didn’t have much experience. He has become one of the best players ever; Tevez had incredible quality. There aren’t many players like him in history. He would win games single-handedly.

“We spoke about football, family, everything. He knows that I’ll be forever grateful to him. There is a small regret. Perhaps there was a penalty for us in the [Champions League] Final against Barcelona, but that’s how life is.”

