I-League Qualifiers: Mohammedan Sporting defeat Bhawanipore to clinch promotion

Mohammedan Sporting have qualified for the 2020-21 season of I-League...

Kolkata-based club Mohammedan defeated local rivals Bhawanipore United 2-0 to clinch promotion to the 2020-21 season of on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Vanalbiaa Chhangte and Gani Ahmed Nigam scored a goal each in each half as the Black Panthers sealed a comfortable win against their opponents and confirmed their spot at the top of the table in the I-League qualifiers 2020.

The biggest fixture of the qualifiers, a derby between two Kolkata-based clubs, started on a positive note with Mohammedan taking the initiative to find an opening against a resilient Bhawanipore defence.

More teams

The defence was finally unlocked by a move in the 27th minute. The Trinidad and Tobago striker found Sk Faiaz who then placed the ball perfectly for Chhangte who found the net.

With the game nearing the half-time whistle, Ghanian striker Philip Adjah attempted an audacious chip to beat goalkeeper Priyant Singh who was off his line but the effort sailed over the bar.