Aizawl FC ride Matias Veron strike to sink East Bengal

The Red and Golds conceded their fifth defeat of the season as they went down against Aizawl FC at home...

beat 1-0 in an 2019-20 clash on Friday at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium, West Bengal.

Argentine midfielder Matias Veron scored the only goal of the match in 76th minute to seal a crucial away win for the Mizoram side.

Mario Rivera made five changes in the East Bengal starting lineup which lost to in their last match. Samad Ali Malick, Asheer Akhtar, Abhash Thapa, Kassim Aidara and Ansumana Kromah replaced Kamalpreet Singh, Marti Crespi, Abhishek Ambekar, Tondonba Naorem and Marcos Jimenez.

Stanley Rozario, on the other hand, made three changes in the Aizawl lineup. Lalrosanga, Paul Ramfangzauva and Justice Morgan replaced Zoherliana, Matias Veron and Ramhlunchhunga.

East Bengal had the lion’s share of possession in the first half but they failed to create any impact in the attacking third. Aizawl, on the other hand, stood back and only went ahead in counter-attacks.

Kromah missed the easiest chance of the first half in the 23rd minute when his shot hit the upright. From Brandon Vanlalremdika’s cross inside the box, the Liberian forward tried to slot the ball into the net but it hit the far post.

In final 10 minutes of the first half Jaime Santos Colado and Brandon came close to score but Aizawl custodian Zothanmawia made sure that the ball did not go in.

The Red and Golds did not show any urgency in the second half as they continued to play scrappy football. Mario Rivera introduced Pintu Mahata at the hour mark replacing Lalrindika Ralte and brought Juan Mera in the middle.

Aizawl's counter-attack based strategy paid off when against the run of play in the 76th minute the visitors took the lead. William Lalnunfela made a run down the right flank before finding Justice Morgan in the middle. Morgan quickly laid the ball off to Veron who took a touch and found the back of the net from the edge of the box with a low shot.

Aizawl moved up to the seventh position with today's win while East Bengal went down to the eighth position. Both teams now have 11 points from 10 matches.