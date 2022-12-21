'I can't deny Arsenal interest is there' - Mudryk on Gunners' transfer radar ahead of January window, Shakhtar chief confirms

Arsenal's interest in Mykhailo Mudryk has been confirmed by Shakhtar Donetsk’s deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini ahead of the January window.

Mudryk has been Arsenal's long-term target

Injury to Gabriel Jesus could expedite transfer

Ukraine outfit wants over €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old has been linked with several top teams in recent months, including the Gunners, Juventus and Manchester City after his string of impressive performances for Shakhtar. The injury to Gabriel Jesus has left Mikel Arteta contemplating a dip into the winter market, and the addition of Mudryk would give him more options in attack. Shakhtar have acknowledged that there is concrete interest from the Premier League side but Nicolini insists that they are yet to receive an official offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Arsenal’s interest is there, I can’t deny it. However, today he is called up for the first training camp which runs from January 9 to February 9, then in Warsaw we will prepare for the next European games," The Shakhtar chief has told Calciomercato.it.

"Many clubs have taken an indirect interest in Mudryk, without an official offer. There have been a lot of phone calls."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are reportedly confident that they could wrap up a deal in January as the Ukrainian is said to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. However, they will have to negotiate the valuation with Shakhtar as Nicolini previously insisted that Mudryk would cost over €100 million (£87m/$103m). "We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena," he said in October.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be back in action on Boxing Day against West Ham in the Premier League.