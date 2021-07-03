‘I am ready to die for this trophy’ – Gor Mahia’s Muguna warns rivals AFC Leopards

The former K’Ogalo captain promises to do everything in his power and help beat rivals Ingwe in the domestic cup final

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna has warned rivals AFC Leopards he is ready to die for the trophy when they face off in the final of the FKF Shield Cup on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants will face off at Nyayo Stadium to fight for the remaining continental ticket after Tusker beat them to the Caf Champions League slot on Wednesday.

The Brewers were handed the berth after finishing at the top of the 18- team table by the end of June 30, as directed by the Football Kenya Federation, with 46 points following their 4-1 win against Ulinzi Stars.

With the Confederation Cup ticket at stake, the former Western Stima player has said he will do everything to help K’Ogalo win the trophy on Sunday.

What has been said?

“This [derby] is everything to me,” Muguna told the club’s social media pages. “I can’t imagine not having a hand on that trophy considering how we have come.

“On Sunday I will bring everything I got and I know my teammates too will be ready for the occasion. It will be a tough match but I am ready to die for this trophy."

On his part, captain Harun Shakava said: “A cup final is very tough…we are ready for it and we know what is at stake.

“We just hope we have a good day on Sunday and that is a win.”

What did Gor coach Vaz Pinto say?

In an earlier interview, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto admitted they will have to stay focused if they are to get a hand on the trophy.

“We are preparing for the final with one focus and we know AFC is a good team, with good players and a good coach but our mission is to win the trophy,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“We know how difficult it is to beat them [AFC Leopards], but being a final will up our game and get the result we want, we cannot underrate them and we will be focused to play our game and see what result we will get at the end of the final whistle.”

Vaz Pinto has also confirmed the club will likely miss the services of strikers Tito Okello and Jules Ulimwengu against Ingwe because of various issues.

“Jules [Ulimwengu] is out and has not trained because he has malaria and Tito [Okello] has Covid-19 so he is not training yet, I don't know if we will have the two players ready for the derby but will confirm if they attend our training session on Friday.”

The last time the two giants met in the final of the knockout competition was in 2013 when AFC Leopards emerged 1-0 winners at Nyayo Stadium.