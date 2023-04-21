'Huge pride' - Lisandro Martinez reacts to his Manchester United shirt being presented to Pope Francis by mayor Andy Burnham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was full of pride and joy after Pope Francis was presented with his jersey.

Martinez's jersey was presented to Pope Francis

Defender full of pride and joy

Thanks club and Manchester mayor

WHAT HAPPENED? Pope Francis was presented with a signed jersey of Martinez by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham during the latter's visit to the Vatican as a part of a delegation given a private audience with the Pope to discuss climate change.

Martinez took to Twitter to express his pride and joy on seeing his jersey being presented to the Pope, along with thanking Burnham and Manchester United for their gesture.

"Thank you to @ManUtd and @AndyBurnhamGM for presenting my shirt to que His Holiness Pope Francis, for whom I have great respect and feel huge pride as an Argentinian 🙏🏼♥️," wrote the defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has shone since moving to Manchester United last summer, quickly adapting to life at Old Trafford to help them improve upon their performances from the previous season. In between he has also contributed to Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup, thus cementing his legacy in his national side's history books. Recognition from a much-revered figure and fellow Argentinian such as the Pope would add to what has already been a great year for the defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR Martinez? Unfortunately, Martinez will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal he suffered during Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla. He is now focused on recovering and getting back to full fitness before the next campaign.