Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoRoma
Michael Di Chiaro and James Freemantle

Watch and live stream Juventus vs Roma as old foes clash in Serie A

Juventus hosts Roma on matchday 16 of the Serie A 2025/26 season: Where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming

Italian giants Juventus and Roma meet on Matchday 16 of the Serie A season. 

The Bianconeri have won 11 of the last 14 league meetings in Turin, keeping 10 clean sheets during that sample of matches.

Roma have only won once in their last 10 meetings with Juve, although the last three clashes have all been draws. 

How to watch Juventus-Roma live? TV channel and live streaming

Here is where to find Juventus vs Roma live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. Kickoff is at 

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+
🇬🇧 UKDAZN UK
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport FootballTARZPLAYARZPLAY
🇦🇪 UAESTARZPLAY

Juventus vs Roma kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Roma Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestROM
16
M. Di Gregorio
6
L. Kelly
15
P. Kalulu
17
V. Adzic
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
10
K. Yildiz
22
W. McKennie
27
A. Cambiaso
5
M. Locatelli
7
C. Conceicao
30
J. David
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
3
Angelino
22
M. Hermoso
2
D. Rensch
43
Wesley
7
L. Pellegrini
18
M. Soule
4
B. Cristante
17
M. Kone
11
E. Ferguson

3-4-2-1

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

ROM

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juventus news

Juventus are looking for continuity after their important win in Bologna. Koopmeiners will be out due to suspension, while Bremer could return to the centre of defence alongside Kalulu and Kelly. Di Gregorio will be in goal. Locatelli and Thuram are likely to start in midfield, with McKennie and Cambiaso on the wings. In attack, David is set to start, supported in the attacking midfield by Conceicao and Yildiz.

Roma news

Gasperini will be without N'Dicka and El Aynaoui, who have left for the Africa Cup of Nations, and Dovbyk, who is injured. Ferguson, ahead of Dybala, will lead the attack, supported by Soulé and Pellegrini in the attacking midfield. In midfield, Koné partners Cristante, while Wesley plays on the right and Rensch on the left. A three-man defence protects Svilar, consisting of Celik, Mancini and Hermoso.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

In their last three league games, Juve narrowly beat Cagliari (2-1) and Bologna (0-1). In between, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli, led by their former manager, Antonio Conte.

Roma, thanks to their narrow victory over Como, ended a run of two consecutive defeats against Napoli and Cagliari.

Standings

Useful links

0