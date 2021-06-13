How to watch England vs Croatia in the Euro 2020 from India?

All eyes will be on Gareth Southgate's selection for the Three Lions' opening Euros clash against Croatia...

England and Croatia begin with their Euro 2020 journey when they face each other at Wembley on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s men will be particularly looking to improve on their semi-final finish at World Cup 2018, after they were defeated by none other than eventual finalists Croatia.

Here's how to watch England vs Croatia in India.

Contents

What time does England vs Croatia start?

Game England vs Croatia Date Sunday, June 13 Time 6:30pm IST

Return to top

How to watch England vs Croatia on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

How does the group look like

With this being the opener in Group D, both England and Croatia will be looking to create a statement before either face the other two teams in the group in Scotland and Czech Republic.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Croatia 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Return to top

Where will the match take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It will also be the scene of three games in Group D, where it shares hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

Return to top

England vs Croatia: Team news

Mancheste United defender Harry Maguire joined the training but is a doubt for the opener. With an injury ruling Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the tournament, England boss Gareth Southgate turned to Brighton's Ben White. Before that, Mason Greenwood also pulled out injured from the provisional squad.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic will have to find the right man to replace Mario Mandzukic who retired from international football after the World Cup. Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren and Luka Modric are some of the names that stand out in Dalic's side.

Article continues below

Return to top

Further reading: