How is Neymar involved in Fortnite?

The PSG forward is usually found in football games like FIFA and PES, but will now be in the new season of the Battle Royale game

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is one of the biggest stars in world football but he is now set to make a splash in gaming and esports as well.

The 29-year-old's latest non-footballing venture sees him added to console and PC game Fortnite.

Neymar's inclusion has confused many fans of the game, but it is sure to be mutually beneficial for the footballer and game developer Epic Games as many new users will download Season 6 of Fortnite just to see what all the fuss is about.

How is Neymar involved in Fortnite?

Neymar was first teased as part of Fortnite Season 6 in a trailer on March 13 which featured his iconic No.10 jersey as well as the Adidas Brazuca ball, which was used for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The forward confirmed his own involvement with a tweet quoting the new trailer for the update with just the eyes emoji as the caption.

Neymar is a fan of the game and has played with pros like Ninja in the past, so the collaboration should come as no surprise.

He will be a secret skin in Season 6 and is available from April 28.

Musicians Marshmello and Travis Scott have previously had their own skins in the game, while NFL teams have also featured.

When does Season 6 begin?

Fortnite Season 6 began on March 16 and is scheduled to end on June 8, 2021.

The new season is called 'Primal' and picks up where Season 5's 'Zero Crisis Finale' left off.

An update will have to be downloaded for the game, with the Xbox Series X patch coming in at 10.3GB, the Xbox One download at 26GB and the PlayStation 4 patch 5.4GB in size.

What other improvements are in Season 6?

The map has been updated for Season 6 with a spire located in the centre of the island where the zero-point explosion from Season 5 occurred.

The desert has been replaced with new locations that match this season's theme, with Salty Towers replaced by Boney Burbs and Colossal Coliseum now called Colossal Crops.

Animals now roam the island and these can be hunted to assist with the new crafting mechanic which allows you to build weapons.

The Battle Pass allows you to unlock new character skins and items including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Raven from Teen Titans and eventually Neymar.

You can unlock the base skin for Lara Croft at Tier 15, with alternative skins coming at Tier 22 and 31. Raz can be unlocked at Tier 50, Cluck at Tier 61 and Spire Assassin at Tier 100.