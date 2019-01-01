Harambee Starlets & coach Ouma nominated for top Caf Awards

The recommendation by the continent's football governing body comes after Kenya reached round four of Tokyo Olympic qualification

Harambee Starlets and coach David Ouma have been nominated for the Women’s National Team of the Year and Coach of the Year awards by Caf respectively.

The women's national team reached the fourth round of the Tokyo Olympic qualification where they were defeated by Zambia.

Harambee Starlets' surprising wins over Malawi and in the second and third round of qualification came despite the hard-hitting financial challenges they were undergoing.

will battle for the top award against , Côte d'Ivoire, , and Zambia.

Ouma will have to square it out with Alain Djeumfa of Cameroon, Bruce Mwape of Zambia, Clementine Toure of Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa's Desiree Ellis and Thomas Dennerby of Nigeria in the coach of the year awards category.

Ouma and Harambee Starlets have already qualified for the Cecafa Women's Championship final in after sailing through the group stage and the semi-finals without tasting defeat.

African Women’s National Team of the Year nominees: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia.

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Clementine Toure (Côte d'Ivoire), Desiree Ellis (South Africa), David Ouma (Kenya), Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria).

The 28th edition of the annual ceremony will be held on January 7, 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada in .