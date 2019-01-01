Guardiola could return to Spain this summer, says Rivaldo

With Manchester City having secured another English top-flight title, an old friend of the Catalan boss could see him heading back to his homeland

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has claimed that boss Pep Guardiola could leave the Premier League champions in the summer in favour of a return to .

Guardiola himself brushed off claims of a move away from the Etihad at recently as March, distancing himself from a potential switch to while also adding that he hopes to stay in Manchester for many years to come.

Regardless, Rivaldo feels that his old friend would be open to returning to his home country at the end of the season, claiming that the Catalan coach doesn't like being separated from his family and friends for long periods of time.

“Manchester City have changed for the better since Pep Guardiola's arrival and winning two consecutive titles in such a competitive league means he is now a key part of the club's history,” the Ballon d'Or winner told Betfair.

“It was difficult this season with taking it to the wire, so the City players and staff must be congratulated for their achievements as nothing came easy for them.

“When I played with Pep, he used to say in the dressing room that he would become a manager in the future, but I never thought he could become this good and have such success at every club he worked at.

“Pep always showed ambition to become manager and I can only be happy about how things are working out for him, as he is one of the best managers in the world without a doubt.

“Furthermore, he has a special way of interacting with his players, showing the great human being that he is, and all the players seem to have a good impression of him.

Article continues below

“Of course, when you perform well it's normal that other top clubs become interested in your services.

“I believe Pep will have other opportunities and new projects to think about this summer and, despite his apparent satisfaction at the Etihad, perhaps a good proposal from a Spanish club could interest him.

“I'm saying this because Pep doesn't like to be away from his family and friends and really enjoys the time spent with them, so a possible return to Spain would be helpful.”