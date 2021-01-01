Former RB Leipzig boss compares Kimmich with Ronaldo

The Germany international is one of the finest midfielders in world football and his former coach is a huge fan

Former RB Leipzig boss Achim Beierlorzer has likened Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Beierlorzer coached Kimmich for a short time at Leipzig in 2015, and was impressed with the now 26-year-old’s approach to the game.

Kimmich, who made his professional breakthrough at Leipzig before moving to Bayern in 2015, has a similar mindset to that of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo - according to his former coach.

What has been said?

“A great player is someone who is self-critical and not high-handed,” Beierlorzer said in an interview with Goal and SPOX.

He added that players like Kimmich and Ronaldo "are role models because they are never satisfied with themselves and always work on their games.

“When I think of Jo, I always have to smile because despite all the successes, he has not changed as a person.

"He is still the same boy who was competing hard in every training game. He has to keep that up.”

The rise of Kimmich

Stuttgart may well be rueing letting the midfielder move on after he emerged from their youth ranks, as he has blossomed into one of the finest midfielders in world football.

Kimmich has no real weaknesses in his game, as he can operate in defensive and offensive roles in midfield.

Trophies have come his way on a consistent basis at Bayern, and he has five Bundesligas, three DFB Pokals and one Champions League to his name.

The one thing missing from his CV is a major honour at international level with Germany.

Article continues below

The midfielder topped Transfermarkt’s latest series of valuations for the Bayern squad at €99 million (£84m/$116m).

He has shown no desire to move on from Bayern, although he did say last month that it would be his dream to play alongside Juventus forward Ronaldo or Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on a day-to-day basis.

Further reading