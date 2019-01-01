Football world celebrates Victor Moses at 29

The former Nigeria international has been sent heartfelt messages by the football governing bodies and his former clubs as he clocks 29

The Football Federation (NFF), Fifa, Uefa, Athletic, and have celebrated with Victor Moses on his birthday.

The winger currently plies his trade with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce on loan from Premier League club the Blues.

Moses has been with the Stamford Bridge outfit since the summer of 2012 after joining from Wigan and made a huge impact with the side in the 2016/17 season under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The former Super Eagles star flourished in a wing-back role under the Italian manager and helped the Blues win the Premier League.

Prior to his temporary departure to Fenerbahce, Moses made 87 league appearances, scoring seven goals and also won the and the title.

On the international scene, the versatile player played a pivotal role as Nigeria clinched the 2013 trophy for the third time in their history.

Moses was also one of the standout players for the West Africans at the 2018 World Cup in , scoring one of the three Super Eagles goals in the tournament.

After the global competition, the winger announced his retirement from international duty, sighting club and family commitments.

The football governing bodies, as well as his former clubs, have sent birthday messages to the forward as he clocks 29.