Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend
Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports , BT Sport , BBC , ITV and more.
*All times are UK.
Thursday October 24 - matches today & tonight
There are some Europa League matches to look forward to, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers all among Thursday's fixtures.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:55pm
|Partizan vs Manchester United
|BT Sport 2
|5:55pm
|Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves
|BT Sport ESPN
|5:55pm
|Porto vs Rangers
|BT Sport 3
|5:55pm
|Roma vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport Extra 2
|8pm
|Arsenal vs Vitoria Guimaraes
|BT Sport 2
|8pm
|Celtic vs Lazio
|BT Sport 3
|8pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Standard Liege
|BT Sport ESPN
Friday October 25
Southampton and Leicester City kick off the weekend's Premier League action in the late kick-off on Friday.
The MLS play-offs also continue, with a Los Angeles derby in store.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1am
|Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
|FreeSports
|3:30am
|Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy
|FreeSports
|9:30am
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
|BT Sport 2
|7pm
|Manchester United U23 vs Stoke City U23
|MUTV
|7:05pm
|Ayr United vs Dundee
|BBC Scotland
|7:30pm
|Mainz vs FC Cologne
|BT Sport 2
|7:45pm
|Nantes vs Monaco
|BT Sport 3
|8pm
|Southampton vs Leicester City
|Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
|8pm
|Albacete vs Cadiz
|La Liga YouTube
Saturday October 26
Manchester City and Aston Villa are the early kick-off in the Premier League, with Burnley vs Chelsea being the evening game.
El Clasico had originally been scheduled for this date, but it's been postponed due to security fears, so Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club is the big Liga game on TV.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:15am
|Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
|BT Sport ESPN
|9:30am
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
|BT Sport ESPN
|11am
|Liverpool U18 vs Manchester City U18
|LFCTV
|12 noon
|Hamburg vs Stuttgart
|BT Sport 2
|12:30pm
|Manchester City vs Aston Villa
|BT Sport 1
|12:30pm
|Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event
|12:35pm
|Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Teda
|Premier Sports 2
|3pm
|Rayo Vallecano vs Ponferradina
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Racing Santander vs Deportivo La Coruna
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Mirandes vs Tenerife
|La Liga YouTube
|5:20pm
|Chesterfield vs Notts County
|BT Sport 1
|5:30pm
|Burnley vs Chelsea
|Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
|5:30pm
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
|BT Sport 2
|7pm
|Lyon vs Metz
|BT Sport Extra 2
|7pm
|Numancia vs Lugo
|La Liga YouTube
|7pm
|Malaga vs Real Oviedo
|La Liga YouTube
|8pm
|Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
|Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV
Sunday October 27
There is plenty of football taking place on Sunday with games taking place across the UK, Europe and Australia.
Liverpool vs Tottenham is the early evening kick-off to watch in the Premier League, while the Serie A clash between Roma and AC MIlan should also be interesting.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5am
|Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
|BT Sport 1
|7am
|Western United vs Melbourne City
|BT Sport 1
|11am
|Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad
|FreeSports/Premier Sports 2/La Liga TV
|11am
|Girona vs Alcorcon
|La Liga YouTube
|11:30am
|Bologna vs Sampdoria
|Premier Sports 1
|12 noon
|Swansea City vs Cardiff City
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event
|12:15pm
|Aberdeen vs Celtic
|BT Sport 1
|12:30pm
|Everton Ladies vs Brighton Women
|FA Player
|12:30pm
|Manchester United Women vs Reading Women
|BBC Red Button/iPlayer/FA Player
|1pm
|London Bees vs Crystal Palace Women
|FA Player
|1pm
|Granada vs Real Betis
|Premier Sports 2
|2pm
|Newcastle United vs Wolves
|Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
|2pm
|Atalanta vs Udinese
|FreeSports
|2pm
|SPAL vs Napoli
|Premier Sports 1
|2pm
|Birmingham City Women vs Liverpool Women
|FA Player
|2pm
|Rennes vs Toulouse
|BT Sport ESPN
|2:30pm
|Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women
|BT Sport 2
|2:30pm
|Wolfsburg vs Augsburg
|BT Sport 3
|3pm
|Levante vs Espanyol
|Premier Sports 2
|3pm
|Bristol City Women vs Tottenham Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|West Ham Women vs Chelsea Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza
|La Liga YouTube
|4pm
|Saint-Etienne vs Amiens
|BT Sport ESPN
|4:30pm
|Liverpool vs Tottenham
|Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
|5pm
|Roma vs AC Milan
|Premier Sports 1
|5pm
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BT Sport 3
|5pm
|Huesca vs Elche
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Las Palmas vs Fuenlabrada
|La Liga YouTube
|5:30pm
|Sevilla vs Getafe
|Premier Sports 2
|7:45pm
|Fiorentina vs Lazio
|Premier Sports 1
|8pm
|PSG vs Marseille
|BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Osasuna vs Valencia
|Premier Sports 2
|8pm
|Almeria vs Extremadura
|La Liga YouTube
Monday October 28
Monday is a quiet day for football on UK TV, with just two games being broadcast.
There is second-tier German football available to watch on BT Sport 1, while Sky Sports Football is showing the Championship showdown between QPR and Brentford.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:30pm
|Sandhausen vs Wehen Wiesbaden
|BT Sport 1
|7:45pm
|QPR vs Brentford
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event
Tuesday October 29
Fans of continental football are in for a treat on Tuesday with the likes of Barcelona, Inter and Atletico Madrid all playing live on TV.
One of the MLS play-off finalists will be confirmed live on TV too, with the Western Conference final taking place and being shown on FreeSports.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|6pm
|Alaves vs Atletico Madrid
|Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV
|6pm
|Parma vs Verona
|Premier Sports 2
|7:45pm
|Accrington Stanley U23 vs Liverpool U23
|LFCTV
|8pm
|Brescia vs Inter
|Premier Sports 2
|8:05pm
|Bordeaux vs Dijon
|BT Sport 1
|8:15pm
|Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
|Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV
|9pm
|Seattle vs LAFC/LA Galaxy
|FreeSports
Wednesday October 30
The Carabao Cup has thrown up two very intriguing ties, with Liverpool playing Arsenal and Chelsea taking on Manchester United. Both fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Napoli, Juventus, Monaco and Real Madrid are also playing live on TV on Wednesday, with the MLS Eastern Conference final taking place too.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|6pm
|Valencia vs Sevilla
|Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV
|6pm
|Napoli vs Atalanta
|Premier Sports 2
|7:30pm
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports Football
|7:45pm
|Ross County vs Rangers
|BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Juventus vs Genoa
|Premier Sports 2
|8:05pm
|Chelsea vs Manchester United
|Sky Sports Main Event
|8:05pm
|Monaco vs Marseille
|BT Sport 2
|8:15pm
|Real Madrid vs Leganes
|Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV
|11pm
|Toronto vs Philadelphia Union/Atlanta United
|FreeSports