Folarin Balogun vows to carry on 'showing the world' his talent as Arsenal loanee told he's Ligue 1's best striker alongside Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has promised to keep "showing the world" what he's capable of as he continues his stunning season in Ligue 1.

15 goals in Ligue 1 this term

Has scored against Marseille and PSG

Promises more ahead of return to Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Canal +, the 21-year-old was asked how it feels to be the best striker in France alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David. Far from playing down the comparison, the youngster was happy to be put in that category and confidently vowed to continue to demonstrate that he belongs at the top level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun said: "For me it's a special, special season. But it's not a surprise because I have a lot of belief in myself. I'll appreciate this spell when I look back over it but right now I'm very, very happy. I know the level I'm capable of and I like to prove that. The numbers I've been putting up might surprise people, but for me it's not. I've always been one of the top scorers. It's just a case of showing people around the world what I'm capable of."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will be delighted with the progress of their young protégé who has scored 15 goals this season, including strikes away at Marseille and PSG. The Gunners have a big call to make in the summer as to what to do with Balogun, with Gabriel Jesus, who is closing in on a return to first-team action, and Eddie Nketiah the two strikers currently in place at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The loan star will be looking to score at yet another notable away venue this weekend as his Reims side travel to Monaco on Sunday.