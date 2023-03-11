WATCH: 'Oh wow!' - Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun receives special 'I remember you' video message from Olivier Giroud amid insane Ligue 1 scoring form

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun was pleasantly surprised to receive a video message from former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, praising his form.

Balogun in supreme form for Reims

Just three goals behind Kylian Mbappe

Giroud sends special 'Baby Gunner' message

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has been in sensational form for Stade Reims in the French top-flight having scored 15 goals so far. Balogun is just three short of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and four adrift of Jonathan David. The 21-year-old was delighted to receive a message from Giroud, with the AC Milan forward admitting he remembers him from his time at Emirates Stadium.

Giroud says in the video presented to him by Canal+: "Yo, what's up, baby Gunner? I hope you are good. I am glad to see you banging goals in Ligue 1 in France. I remember you when you played for the youth teams in Arsenal. I am very happy for you and you deserve to be there. Carry on like that. Keep it up. Wish you all the best, bro. Take care."

WHAT ELSE DID HE SAY?: Balogun admitted that he looks up to Giroud and added: "Wow, it's very nice to see this. I didn't expect to see this. It's good. He has played at the highest levels in Europe. There are not a lot of top strikers like Giroud. When I look at Giroud, I look at to his link-up play."

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The striker is set to return to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell and, with Gabriel Jesus likely to continue as the club's main striker, it remains to be seen if Balogun will accept being his back-up. Eddie Nketiah plays that role at the moment, with the 23-year-old appearing content with life at the club after signing a new long-term contract in June 2022. Should he decide to leave, interest in Balogun will be high, with the likes of AC Milan and Newcastle having been linked with him in the past.