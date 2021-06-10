FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks will be tight - Shakava

AFC Leopards and Equity have qualified for the semis after wins over Tusker and Bandari respectively

Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava is anticipating a tough clash as they play Kariobangi Sharks on Thursday afternoon in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield Cup at Utalii Grounds.

The two teams met in the league assignment on January 10 with the Slum Boys claiming a 4-3 win. Eric Kapaito, Daniel Sakari, and John Kuol scored for the hosts while K'Ogalo replied through Clifton Miheso, John Macharia, and Joachim Oluoch.

However, the towering centre-back states the past match will have no role to play in the Cup quarter-final fixture.

"It will be a tight contest... [Kariobangi Sharks] won in the league fixture but this is a different game," Shakava said as quoted by the club's official social media outlets.

"As always, we will be aiming for a win to progress to the next stage."

Head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has echoed his skipper saying he is anticipating a good game but will not be taking the opponents lightly.

"We will look at the match against Kariobangi Sharks with respect and take a cautious approach...I expect a good game. We look to this match with confidence and ambitions to be in the semi-final."

Meanwhile, Equity Bank caused one of the major upsets in the competition this season when they beat champions Bandari 1-0 to reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Bankers, who reached the last eight following a 1-0 win against Vegpro, scored a 57th-minute goal courtesy of Sande Katumba to knock out the defending champions and proceed to the semi-finals, where they will now meet AFC Leopards, who beat Tusker FC 1-0, courtesy of Isaac Kipyego's goal.

Article continues below

It was Bandari who came into the game as favourites and having beaten Sigalagala 5-0 in the Round of 16, they were tipped to get past the Bankers, who are handled by former Harambee Stars striker John Baraza.

However, it was Equity who took the lead in the 57th minute as Katumba capitlised on a defensive lapse by Bandari to beat keeper Justin Ndikumana with a right-footed effort that sailed into the top corner of the goal.

The winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.