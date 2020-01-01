FKF postpones kick-off date for National Super League

The federation has confirmed the lower-tier league has been pushed forward for another week and will start on December 5

The Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the 2020-21 National Super League (NSL) will now kick off on December 5.

The lower tier league, whose winner earns direct promotion to the FKF Premier League, was planned to kick off on November 28, 2020, but according to a signed statement from FKF CEO Barry Otieno, sent to all participating clubs, and obtained by Goal, the kick-off date has now been postponed.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wishes to inform you the league kick-off for the National Super League 2020-21 season earlier scheduled to kick off on November 28, 2020, has been pushed forward and the league shall now commence on December 5, 2020,” read the statement from Otieno.

“Further you are hereby incited to a club’s meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kasarani Goal Project office boardroom at 10:00.

“The agenda of the meeting will be shared with you in due course.”

Last season, the league was prematurely ended in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus with table-toppers Nairobi City and second-placed Bidco United earning promotion to the top-flight.

Third-placed were the third team to be promoted after they beat Kisumu All-Stars on post-match penalties after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline in the two-legged promotion play-off battle to seal their return to the top tier.

While the league had 19 teams last season, this season the tier will have 17 teams after relegated Sugar and Ushuru FC got disbanded owing to lack of funds with three teams - Silibwet Leo's FC, Soy United, and Mwatate United FC – earning promotion from the FKF Division One League.

Meanwhile, the top-flight is set to kick off on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with eight matches lined up across the country on matchday one, while three of the matches will also be aired live by FKF broadcast partners StarTimes.

In the opening day, three matches will be played with AFC taking on Posta at Nyayo Stadium, the game will also be live on TV, while will come up against Kakamega and host Zoo FC.

On Sunday, two matches will be beamed live, against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium and against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In other matches set for Sunday, promoted side Nairobi City Stars will open their campaign against , host at Narok Stadium, while will come up against Vihiga United.

While 14 clubs have signed the undertaking to start the season, four clubs – led by , Mathare United, Zoo FC, and Ulinzi Stars – have not signed the document, with FKF president Nick Mwendwa warning them they risk being kicked out of the league if they don’t commit by season kick-off.

FKF PL Round 1 Fixtures: Saturday: AFC Leopards vs (Nyayo Stadium, 15:00), Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Stadium, 16:15) and Bandari vs Zoo Youth FC (Mbaraki Grounds, 15:00).

Sunday: Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (Nyayao Stadium, 15:00), Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium, 15:00), Sofapaka vs KCB (Narok Stadium, 15:00), Ulinzi Stars vs Vihiga United (Afraha Stadium, 15:00) and Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium, 13:00).