FKF Elections: Nyamweya highlights achievements during presidential stint

The presidential aspirant believes the various issues he faced during his time are the reasons he is seeking another term in office

Sam Nyamweya has highlighted the achievements he thinks were registered when he served as the Football Federation (FKF) president.

Nyaweya is among the individuals who have declared their interest to vie for the post this time around and he says his achievements during a tenure that ended in 2016 are there to be seen.

One of the achievements that the former FKF supremo pointed out is winning the hosting rights for the 2018 African Nations Championship which Kenya was stripped of later over a lack of preparedness.

“I did all that we could and got rights to host Chan. FKF should have pushed the government to ensure we hosted the event because it is not the government that runs football,” Nyamweya told Radio Jambo.

“I would have protested even to the State House and pleaded that we ensure Chan was hosted in the country.”

Nyamweya also tabled the performance of the Harambee Stars as proof enough of how he was in charge of a working office that achieved a lot.

“I left when Kenya was ranked 90 on the Fifa rankings and, during my entire time in office, there was no time we were ranked below the 100 mark. Now, we are ranked 107,” he added.

“The national team players were covered by UAP Insurance. All of them were covered and there were no complaints of failure of treatment.”

On the current grandstanding between FKF and the Kenyan Premier League, Nyamweya revealed the strategy he used to solve such issues at the time.

“FKF and always worked out their differences through negotiations,” he pointed out.

“Anytime there was a misunderstanding I would call Ambrose Rachier [then KPL chairman] so that we could sit and iron out issues.

"The joint Executive Committee was meeting at least once every two weeks.

“It is now two years since the current members met that is why you can see everything is in disarray.”

Nyamweya also took credit for the fact that a number of Kenyans served in key positions in international events or bodies during his tenure.

“I can remember that I also pushed a number of our officials to join the Caf Executive Committee and one of them was Doris Petra who was a representative in the Women Committee. Robert Asembo served in the Caf's Constitutional Committee,” he concluded.

“I am proud of the two. Aden Marwa served during the 2014 World Cup courtesy of my lobbying efforts and you know that is not an easy task.

“All these [achievements] are there to be seen.”

Nyamweya and his fellow contestants will wait longer as the FKF is not sure when the mandatory elections will be held.