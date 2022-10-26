FIFA 23 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on Career Mode

GOAL takes a look at the best wonderkid midfielders to sign on FIFA 23 Career Mode, listed by potential rating

The midfield is the engine room of a football team, made up of architects and enforcers alike. You need players who are capable of threading a through ball into the path of the striker, but you also want players with stamina, who cover ground, tackle and block opposition attacks early.

In FIFA 23, you can lay the foundations of your midfield for years to come in Career Mode by investing in bright young talents and to help you on your way to greatness, GOAL has listed the best 50 wonderkid midfielders in the game.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

FIFA 23 best young midfielders

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 Pedri 19 Barcelona CM 85 93 2 F. Wirtz 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM 82 91 3 J. Bellingham 19 Borussia Dortmund CM 84 91 4 Moleiro 18 Las Palmas LM 75 90 5 J. Musiala 19 Bayern Munich CM 81 90 6 R. Gravenberch 20 Ajax CM 79 89 7 B. Saka 20 Arsenal RM 82 89 8 E. Camavinga 19 Real Madrid CM 79 89 9 Gavi 18 Barcelona CM 79 88 10 N. Rovella 20 Monza CM 75 88 11 F. Miretti 19 Juventus CM 72 87 12 J. Bynoe-Gittens 18 Borussia Dortmund LM 67 87 13 G. Veron 19 Porto RM 75 87 14 A. Scott 19 Bristol City CAM 69 87 15 Yeremy 19 Villarreal RM 79 87 16 H. Elliott 19 Liverpool CAM 73 87 17 A. Hlozek 20 Bayer Leverkusen CAM 77 87 18 Marquinhos 19 Arsenal RM 73 86 19 P. Torre 19 Barcelona CAM 69 86 20 A. Fatawu Issahaku 18 Sporting CAM 67 86 21 A. Guler 17 Fenerbahce CAM 69 86 22 M. Baturina 19 Dinamo Zagreb CM 70 86 23 N. Zalewski 20 Roma LM 74 86 24 C. Chukwuemeka 18 Chelsea CM 64 86 25 F. Carvalho 20 Liverpool CAM 73 86 26 N. Williams 20 Athletic Club RM 74 86 27 X. Simons 19 PSV CAM 73 86 28 G. Busio 20 Venezia CM 73 86 29 G. Reyna 19 Borussia Dortmund CAM 77 86 30 M. Fernandes 18 Sporting CM 66 85 31 Lazaro 20 Almeria LM 72 85 32 M. Perrone 19 Velez CM 70 85 33 C. Patino 18 Blackpool CM 64 85 34 N. Gonzalez 20 Valencia CM 75 85 35 R. Gomes 19 Braga LM 67 85 36 E. Anderson 19 Newcastle United CM 67 85 37 K. Taylor 20 Ajax CM 73 85 38 D. Amad Traore 20 Sunderland RM 69 85 39 A. Velasco 20 FC Dallas LM 75 85 40 D. Doue 17 Rennes CAM 66 84 41 L. Harris 17 Fulham CAM 61 84 42 M. El Arouch 18 Lyon CAM 66 84 43 S. Raebiger 17 Greuther Furth CM 62 84 44 K. Asllani 20 Inter CDM 72 84 45 T. Magno 20 New York City LM 72 84 46 E. Michut 19 Sunderland CM 66 84 47 M. Kjaergaard 19 RB Salzburg CAM 68 84 48 H. Mejbri 19 Birmingham City CAM 64 84 49 S. Simon 20 River RM 74 84 50 C. Alcaraz 19 Racing CAM 71 84

Considering he is touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, it is no surprise to see Barcelona playmaker Pedri at the top of the pile in terms of wonderkid midfielders in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 93, which puts him behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

NXGN 2022 winner Jude Bellingham is also near the top, with a 91 potential rating - a reflection of his increasing stature for Borussia Dortmund and England. Germany and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is considered to be on the same level as his Bundesliga rival Bellingham.

The USMNT's great hope Giovanni Reyna has a current rating of 77 and can reach a potential rating of 86, while familiar faces such as Bukayo Saka, Eduardo Camavinga and Gavi come in with potential ratings of just under 90.

