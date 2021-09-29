FIFA 22

FIFA 22: What leagues & competitions will be in the new game?

You'll be able to work your way up from League Two to the Premier League or challenge for continental glory in the Champions League

Like previous EA Sports titles in the series, FIFA 22 will feature plenty of competitions from across the world, with national leagues and continental tournaments included.

Real kits and team names contribute to the immersive experience and FIFA games have consistently featured the biggest array of licensed competitions.

So which leagues and cup competitions are available in the latest edition of FIFA? Goal brings you all the details.

What leagues & competitions will be in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 will have over 30 leagues to play in, as well as some of the biggest club competitions in the world, including the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores.

You can see the confirmed leagues and competitions that will be in FIFA 22 in the table below.

Competition Country / Region
Liga Profesional de Futbol Argentina
A-League Australia
O. Bundesliga Austria
1A Pro League Belgium
Liga do Brasil Brazil
Chinese Super League China
3F Superliga Denmark
Premier League England
EFL Championship England
EFL League One England
EFL League Two England
Ligue 1 France
Ligue 2 France
Bundesliga Germany
Bundesliga 2 Germany
3. Liga Germany
Serie A Italy
J-1 Japan
K League 1 South Korea
Liga MX Mexico
Eredivisie Netherlands
Eliteserien Norway
Ekstraklasa Poland
Liga Portugal Portugal
Premier Division Republic of Ireland
Liga I Romania
Pro League Saudi Arabia
Premiership Scotland
La Liga Spain
La Liga Smartbank Spain
Allsvenskan Sweden
Super League Switzerland
Super Lig Turkey
MLS USA / Canada
Copa Libertadores CONMEBOL
Sudamericana CONMEBOL
Recopa CONMEBOL
Champions League UEFA
Europa League UEFA
Europa Conference League UEFA
Super Cup UEFA

A number of leagues and competitions are completely exclusive to FIFA 22, so fully licensed versions will not appear on any other game.

The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are all exclusive to the new game, meaning fans of Europe's 'big five' leagues are covered.

FIFA 22 is also the only place that gamers will be able to play UEFA competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League and the new Europa Conference League.

The Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana - the South American equivalents to UEFA's club tournaments - are also exclusive to the EA Sports game.

Each of those competitions is heavily imbued in the fabric of the game, with the official trophies, logos and emblems featuring in Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Interestingly, while Serie A is one of the official exclusive leagues, a number of its high-profile clubs will not appear in their normal form.

For example, Juventus are known as 'Piemonte Calcio', Lazio are in the game as 'Latium', AS Roma are Roma FC and Atalanta are fashioned 'Bergamo Calcio'.

North American football fans will be able to play with their favourite MLS and Liga MX clubs, while Asia and Australia are covered with the J-1 League, Chinese Super League and A-League.

