FIFA 21 strikers: Who are the best-rated players on the game?

A reliable goalscorer is crucial to any team and EA Sports has revealed the names you'll be wanting to sign in their upcoming game

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been deemed the best striker in the world by EA Sports.

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21, player ratings have started to be released with the star coming in as the greatest overall goalscorer in the game.

Despite turning 35 in February, Ronaldo hasn't slowed down in front of goal and recently netted his 100th international goal for Portugal.

His stats in FIFA 21 are unsurprisingly strong with an overall rating of 92 coupled by 93-rated shooting and 89-rated pace to make him an absolute weapon in front of goal.

While FIFA fans have always dreamed about playing with Ronaldo, he isn't the only mouth-watering goalscoring threat in the upcoming game with 's Robert Lewandowski a close second in the ratings.

After firing his side to the crown this year, Lewandowski has been rewarded with an overall rating of 91 and a strong shooting rating of 91.

Securing the final spot on the podium is youngster Kylian Mbappe, who is already rated at 90 overall and boasts 86-rated shooting, not to mention his 96-rated pace .

Though none of their players cracked the top three, the Premier League does have a number of strikers that secured a place in the top 20 with Sergio Aguero leading the way, closely followed by Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Over in , Karim Benzema comes in as 's deadliest striker with duo Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann not too far behind.

prodigy Erling Haaland only just scraped into the top 20 but will surely soar higher next year should he continue to score so freely in .

Best strikers/centre forwards on FIFA 21