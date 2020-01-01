FIFA 21

FIFA 21 pace ratings: Traore, Mbappe and the 20 fastest players

Kieran Francis
Last updated
Comments()
Alphonso Davies Kylian Mbappe Adama Traore FIFA 21
Fast players have always been overpowered in the video games series and these are the options you are going to want to consider

If you have the need for speed in FIFA 21, then the following 20 players are the ones you want with the ball.

Pace has always been an important attribute in the video games series, with the ability to burn past defenders, burst down the wing into space, or sprint through on goal all extremely crucial parts of a FIFA player's attacking arsenal.

Goal has ranked the top 20 players in the game for pace, along with their club and overall rating.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Once again, PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has been named as the game's equal fastest player, retaining his pace score of 96 from FIFA 20, but seeing his overall rating jump from 89 to 90.

    Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore again joins Mbappe at the top of the pace ladder, maintaining his pace stat of 96, while enjoying on overall rating rise of five points to 79.

    The new boy on the block is Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies, who earns his place with FIFA 20's fastest duo after an extraordinary season in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

    Two players from football's biggest clubs have made the jump to equal fourth, with Manchester United winger Daniel James and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. both being rated with a 95 pace statistc.

    They are joined on that rating by two lesser-known players - FC Tokyo striker Kensuke Nagai and Dijon left-back Anibal Chala.

    The top 20 is then rounded out by 13 players with a 94 pace rating, including Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi, Leverkusen dynamo Leon Bailey and Watford flyer Ismaila Sarr.

    Article continues below

    Athletic striker Inaki Williams also makes the list again, while Monaco's Gelson Martins and Benfica's Rafa are the other well-known players to be given a 94 pace statistic.

    See the top 10 pace ratings for FIFA 20

    Fastest players on FIFA 21

    Player Club Overall rating Pace
    Kylian Mbappe PSG 90 96
    Adama Traore Wolves 79 96
    Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 81 96
    Daniel James Manchester United 77 95
    Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80 95
    Kensuke Nagai FC Tokyo 69 95
    Anibal Chala Dijon 69 95
    Ismaila Sarr Watford 78 94
    Achraf Hakimi Inter 83 94
    Leon Bailey Leverkusen 80 94
    Kim In Seong Ulsan Hyundai 71 94
    Gelson Martins Monaco 80 94
    Aurelio Buta Antwerp 76 94
    Tom Barkhuizen Preston North End 72 94
    Nikola Mileusnic Adelaide United 64 94
    Sadio Mane Liverpool 90 94
    Chidara Ejuke CSKA Moscow 75 94
    Krepin Diatta Club Brugge 77 94
    Inaki Williams Athletic Club 81 94
    Rafa Benfica 83 94

    Close