It would be 'fantastic' if Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo return to La Liga, says Atletico Madrid president

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says it would be “fantastic” if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo returned to La Liga at some stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? There is plenty of speculation to suggest that seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi could be retracing steps to Spain this summer, with the mercurial Argentine being linked with a switch to Barcelona as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down. There appears to be little chance of Real Madrid icon Ronaldo, who has five Golden Balls to his name, heading back to La Liga any time soon – as he works on the most lucrative deal in world football at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr – but Cerezo believes that two all-time greats still have plenty to offer at the very highest level.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told reporters when attending an event at the Real Club Tenis Barcelona: “I think it would be fantastic if Messi returned to La Liga, as would Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are still playing and it would be fantastic if they came back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca, who are closing in on La Liga title glory this season, have admitted to sounding out Messi’s representatives regarding a return to Camp Nou, but no formal discussions have taken place and the 2022 World Cup winner is yet to make any public statement on his future intentions.

WHAT NEXT? Messi previously hit 672 goals for Barcelona through 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, with those record-setting efforts helping them to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.