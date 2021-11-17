FA Cup 2021-22: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

The FA Cup has returned for its 141st incarnation in 2021-22, with teams from across the English football pyramid taking a shot for national glory and a place in European competition.

It is the oldest football competition in the world and part of the enduring appeal of the tournament is the chance for an upset and the possibility of witnessing the 'Magic of the Cup'.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2021-22 FA Cup.

FA Cup second round

The 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw was held on November 8, 2021 at Wembley Stadium. Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips helped conduct the draw along with Rachel Yankey.

Date Match TV channel Dec 3 Gateshead vs Charlton Athletic ITV 4 / ITV Hub Dec 4 Buxton vs Morecambe BBC One / BBC iPlayer Dec 4 Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United N/A Dec 4 Burton Albion vs Port Vale N/A Dec 4 Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United N/A Dec 4 Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town N/A Dec 4 Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers N/A Dec 4 Cambridge United vs ExeterCity N/A Dec 4 Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield N/A Dec 4 Walsall vs Swindon Town N/A Dec 4 Rotherham United vs Bolton / Stockport County N/A Dec 4 Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town N/A Dec 4 Ipswich Town vs Barrow N/A Dec 4 Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town N/A Dec 4 Yeovil Town vs Stevenage BBC One / BBC iPlayer Dec 5 Rochdale vs Plymouth Argyle ITV Dec 5 Colchester United vs Wigan N/A Dec 5 Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town N/A Dec 5 Salford City vs Chesterfield ITV 4 Dec 5 Boreham Wood vs St Alban's City ITV 4

FA Cup first round

A total of 80 teams took part in the first round proper of the FA Cup 2021-22, with the 32 winners of the fourth qualifying round joining 48 teams from League One and League Two.

Date Match Nov 5 Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United Nov 6 Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers Nov 6 Gillingham 1-1 Cheltenham Town Nov 6 Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City Nov 6 Sunderland 0-1 Mansfield Town Nov 6 Hayes & Yeading United 0-1 Sutton United Nov 6 Carlisle United 2-0 Horsham Nov 6 Yate Town 0-5 Yeovil Town Nov 6 Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley Nov 6 Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough Nov 6 Morecambe 1-0 Newport County Nov 6 Fleetwood Town 1-2 Burton Albion Nov 6 Northampton Town 2-2 Cambridge United Nov 6 Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United Nov 6 Chesterfield 3-1 Southend Nov 6 Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Grimsby Town Nov 6 Wigan Athletic 0-0 Solihull Moors Nov 6 Boreham Wood 2-0 Eastleigh Nov 6 York City 0-1 Buxton Nov 6 Ipswich Town 1-1 Oldham Athletic Nov 6 Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley Nov 6 Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham Nov 6 Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe Nov 6 King's Lynn Town 0-1 Walsall Nov 6 Crewe Alexandra 0-3 Swindon Town Nov 6 Charlton 4-0 Havant & Waterlooville Nov 6 Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere Nov 6 Leyton Orient 1-0 Ebbsfleet United Nov 6 MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage Nov 6 Lincoln City 1-0 Bowers & Pitsea Nov 6 Port Vale 5-0 Accrington Stanley Nov 6 Gateshead 2-2 Altrincham Nov 6 Banbury United 0-4 Barrow Nov 7 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth Nov 7 Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers Nov 7 Stratford Town 1-5 Shrewsbury Town Nov 7 Rochdale 1-1 Notts County Nov 7 Bolton 2-2 Stockport County Nov 7 St Alban's City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers Nov 8 Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City

FA Cup first round replays

Date Match Nov 16 Cheltenham Town 1-0 Gillingham Nov 16 Exeter City 3-0 Bradford City (AET) Nov 16 Cambridge United 3-1 Northampton Town Nov 16 Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan (AET) Nov 16 Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town Nov 16 Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United Nov 16 Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons (AET) Nov 16 Altrincham 2-3 Gateshead Nov 16 Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Nov 16 Bristol Rovers 4-3 Oxford United (AET) Nov 16 Notts County 1-2 Rochdale Nov 17 Stockport County vs Bolton

FA Cup 2021-22 TV channel & online live stream

UK TV channel UK online stream BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub

BBC and ITV broadcast FA Cup games in the United Kingdom.

The networks will also stream games live online through their platforms the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Matches were previously broadcast on BT Sport, but ITV is a new partner and the deal runs until 2024-25.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream ESPN ESPN+

ESPN has the broadcaster rights for the FA Cup and games are shown on the network as well as the ESPN+ online streaming application.

FA Cup 2021-22 dates & when is the final?

Date Round August 7, 2021 - October 16 2021 Qualifying rounds November 6, 2021 First round proper December 4, 2021 Second round proper January 8, 2022 Third round proper February 5, 2022 Fourth round proper March 2, 2022 Fifth round proper March 19, 2022 Quarter-finals April 23, 2022 Semi-finals May 14, 2022 Final

The 2021-22 FA Cup began on August 7, 2021 with the qualification phase getting started at that point and it ran until October 16.

The first round proper kicked off on November 6, with 48 teams from across League One and League Two entering the competition at that stage.

Premier League clubs and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round.

The 2021-22 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday May 14, 2022 and it will be held at Wembley, as is tradition.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Leicester City won the 2020-21 edition of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final.

The winning goal was scored by Youri Tielemans and Thomas Tuchel's side were left feeling aggrieved after Ben Chilwell had a goal ruled out following inspection by VAR.

It was Leicester's first ever FA Cup triumph, with the Foxes losing in four previous final appearances (1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969).