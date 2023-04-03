Erik ten Hag slams Man Utd players for not being ‘angry’ enough in drab Newcastle defeat

Erik ten Hag was unhappy with his Manchester United players for not being angry enough in their defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils went down 2-0 against the Magpies courtesy of Joe Willock and Callum Wilson's second-half strikes. The Dutch manager was unhappy with the body language of his players as he felt that the opponents seemed angrier than his players on the pitch which helped them to secure the win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, Ten Hag said: “I said after the game in the dressing room, ‘It can’t be that the opponent is angrier than we are’. The race for the top four is going to be a fight, and you can only win when you match the desire and passion of the opponent. Setbacks always you have to deal with, we have to leave this behind and only take the lessons from the determination, about the passion and desire."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man United slipped to fourth position after the loss and they are now tied on 50 points with third-placed Newcastle. They are closely followed by Tottenham, who are one point behind the two teams and are firmly in the race to secure a place among the top four teams.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will next face Brentford at home in a Premier League clash on April 5.