Erik ten Hag 'disappointed' with Man Utd's 'erratic' display in loss to Wrexham

Manchester United's "erratic" performance in their 3-1 friendly loss to Wrexham left Erik ten Hag "disappointed".

United lost to Wrexham

Fielded a youthful line-up

Ten Hag wants youngsters to learn from defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach decided to field a youth team for the pre-season clash, with the exception of veteran Jonny Evans in defence. It did not go according to plan as United had a tough time in stopping Wrexham's crosses into the box which saw Elliot Lee and Aaron Hayden strike twice in the first half. Although the Red Devils pulled one back before half-time through Spanish teenager Marc Jurado, Sam Dalby scored the third to ensure a famous victory for the Dragons.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag did not hide his frustration after the match, but believes that the loss is a part of a learning curve for the United youngsters. "We’re disappointed with ourselves," he told MUTV. "The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic to the structure. We had some other objective that it was not [just] the result, but with young players, we have to learn from it and I’m sure they will do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's second-string side came out second best in the physical battle against Wrexham, which Ten Hag hopes will aid their development.

"This is what happens in top football," the United boss added. "It definitely is [physical] in the Premier League, so our players have to get used to it. You don’t face this in youth football; this is men’s football and it is really good that they have this experience. It’s negative but you learn from it."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will field their big guns when they return to action against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.