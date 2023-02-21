Emiliano Martinez wins prize for men's best goalkeeper at FIFA's The Best awards after World Cup exploits

Argentina's World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez has been awarded the best men's goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA Best awards.

Martinez the shootout hero in Qatar

Awarded Golden Glove

Dedicated emotional speech to parents

WHAT HAPPENED? The Aston Villa shot stopper produced heroics in the shootout and was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper. On Monday, an emotional Martinez dedicated his victory to his parents, having pipped Yassine Bounou and Thibault Courtois to the award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's efforts helped win both his and Argentina's second major international trophy in a matter of years. The Villa 'keeper made a name for himself at saving penalties in the Albiceleste's 2021 Copa America triumph. Then, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he produced a vital 123rd-minute save to deny Randal Kolo Muani before saving Kingsley Coman's spot-kick, as Lionel Scaloni's side were crowned their third World crown.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez is next in action for Villa against Crystal Palace on Saturday.